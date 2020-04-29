 
Jordy, Trav & Wok Tonight on ‘The Lockdown’

  • by admin

Watch as three of South Africa’s biggest surfing names chat with Captain Kai about the Corona Lockdown, the state of surfing in South Africa, that Hawaii is probably the best place to be right now and young Tour surfers must stop whining and start surfing!

A lot of laughs and some seriously good advice coming from three best friends who grew up together in Durban and now live abroad. All three built their lives around surfing. Jordy (Top 5 surfers on the planet), Travis Logie (Ex World Tour surfer and now WSL Commissioner) and Wok (Ex-Pro Surfer and now famous interior designer, he says!)

Pencil this one in…. we go ‘live’ 8 PM tonight!

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

