Jordy, Trav & Wok Tonight on ‘The Lockdown’

Watch as three of South Africa’s biggest surfing names chat with Captain Kai about the Corona Lockdown, the state of surfing in South Africa, that Hawaii is probably the best place to be right now and young Tour surfers must stop whining and start surfing!

A lot of laughs and some seriously good advice coming from three best friends who grew up together in Durban and now live abroad. All three built their lives around surfing. Jordy (Top 5 surfers on the planet), Travis Logie (Ex World Tour surfer and now WSL Commissioner) and Wok (Ex-Pro Surfer and now famous interior designer, he says!)

Pencil this one in…. we go ‘live’ 8 PM tonight!