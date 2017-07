Jordy Smith Wins The Ballito Pro

Will this be Jordy’s year to win a world title? “Absolutely” said the big man (watch the video).

Jordy Smith has emerged victorious at The Ballito Pro presented by Billabong. After surfing his way through multiple rounds and even taking out Cape Town’s Michael February, Jordy Smith faced a grueling battle in the final against Willian Cardoso to be crowned The Ballito Pro champion.

Image: AVG

Jordy, will this be your year? “Absolutely!”