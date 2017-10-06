Jordy Smith Surfs Snowdonia

After the Hurley Pro Trestles, California went flat, Jordy hopped on a plane and jetted over to Europe to get some practice at the assured and mechanical European wave garden; Snowdonia. As the guitar plucks away at a soulful tune, and trucks drive past in the distance, enjoy Jordy going to work on the small, sediment coloured walls of Snowdonia.

Cover image: O’Neill / Stewart MacKellar