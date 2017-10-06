 
Jordy Smith Surfs Snowdonia

  by zigzag

After the Hurley Pro Trestles, California went flat, Jordy hopped on a plane and jetted over to Europe to get some practice at the assured and mechanical European wave garden; Snowdonia. As the guitar plucks away at a soulful tune, and trucks drive past in the distance, enjoy Jordy going to work on the small, sediment coloured walls of Snowdonia. 

Cover image: O’Neill / Stewart MacKellar

 

2 Comments

  1. TAD
    6 October, 2017 at 2:30 pm · Reply

    Rick Kane for President………………… Aloha

  2. http://proofreading-services.org/online.php
    6 October, 2017 at 8:34 pm · Reply

    You often upgrade the blog and it is really cool. There are a lot of up-to-date and breathtaking information here. Good for you.

