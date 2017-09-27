Jordy Smith – Beyond The Tour

Isn’t it about time Jords brought out a series documenting his traversing of the globe!? We think so. It’s like the good old days, like back in the 90’s, when surf movies followed surfers on the tour. In this episode of ‘Beyond the Tour’ the Big Man, Jords take us to his home away from home, San Clemente then off to J-Bay, we stop off at Channel Island surfboards and meet the man behind Jordy’s shred sleds and then back to the Bear Flag state in time for Trestles. Where most individuals seem to crumble under world title contention pressure, the Big Man seems to be thriving. He’s taking it all in, enjoying the ride. Looking back and being thankful for all he has. He’s in a good place mentally, going into the back end of the tour schedule, and when going for a world title, your mental game is of utmost importants. Hopefully we’ll see the big man emerge victorious in Hawaii.

Image: WSL / Pierre Tostee