Jordy Smith at Lowers

Jordy Smith has been on an absolute tear this year. His surfing is better than ever before. Yeah, whatever, he crumbled under pressure in both Portugal and France, but the Hawaiian Pro, Jordy came back with vengeance. He looked so enraged at Haleiwa, he could’ve ripped your head clean off your shoulders, served it back to you on a fancy gold rimmed platter fit for the queen.

Anyway, enough of that, here’s Jordy’s latest edit, and the music, makes Jordy seem like a lover and a fighter at the same time. An RnB gangsta if you will.

One Day Two Surfs from Robots From Outerspace on Vimeo.