Jordy Maree Wins Nias Pro

Jordy Maree won the prestigious Nias Pro QS3,000 held at one of the world’s best point break waves on the remote Island of Nias off the north coast of Sumatra, Indonesia. This is Maree’s career-best on the Qualifying Series tour. Today’s win sees the 20-year-old steadily moving up the rankings to nr. 62 in the world.

Maree defeated US surfer, Shaun Burns, to take the win in epic 4-6 foot waves. Both surfers revelled in the great waves throughout the event, but it was Maree who stepped up to the challenge halfway into the final. Trailing Burns, the Capetonian dug deep to find an excellent score of 8.93 with a series of critical top-to-bottom backhand turns. With a backup score of 6.67 for a total of 15.60 Maree secured the title.

“I cannot believe I’ve won this event – it is so special,” said a near-exhausted but elated Maree after a long day, which saw the South African win all four of his heats.

“All the hard work in the gym paid off today, I have been training so hard and it was exactly what was required on a day like this. It’s been a remarkable week and this circuit in Asia, especially these Indonesian events that run in amazing waves make for a true dream tour – I’m off to Sri Lanka next week and I can’t wait for another great event, hopefully, I can carry over this same amount of energy.”