Jordy Maree Navigates a Kalk Bay Pit

If you’ve ever surfed Kalk Bay, you’ll know, it ain’t no walk in the park. The wave throws quick, and you gotta make sure you’re under the lip every time. Here we have K-Bay local, Jordy Maree, threading an absolute drainer complete with bonus shampoo section.

A clip certainly worth 11 seconds of your time.

Filmer: Chris Bond

Image: Greg Ewing