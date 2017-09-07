Jordy Maree at Elands Bay

Some homies are street smart, they know where’s safe, where’s not, they know who to engage with and who to steer clear of. Who to confront and when to back down. Jordy’s got that thang going with the ocean. As cheesy as it sounds, he feels it, like a musician to a beat, he just sorta knows when waves are going to show up and where. And Maree’s flow, there ain’t nothing wrong with it! His coach Chris Bond must be sitting on the beach with a whip and crack it every time he bobbles, cause his surfing is smoooooth, smooth as a freshly shaven man’s jawline.