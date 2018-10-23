Join the Zigzag Beach Clean Up

Paddling into a plastic packet or navigating around siff bottles and takeaway containers is enough to make anyone go green around the gills. As surfers and all around ocean lovers we serve a duty to the waves, the solace of the salty seas and the creatures that make a session extra special.

In honour of this Zag in association with Tuffy and teaming up with new friends The Dung Beetle Project and Alliance Earth are hosting our very own beach clean up this Saturday the 27th of October. The clean up will take place between 8 – 9:30 am launching at the Beachwood mangroves and heading round to the (usually befouled) mouth of the Umgeni River. Following that, we invite you to come check out the Dung Beetle Project convert our collected plastic waste into fuels like diesel, paraffin, wax and cooking gas.

Scratching your pip while muttering to yourself, “how are these guys gonna pull that off ?” Well, ladies and gentlemen, the Dung Beetle Project is a steel sculpture covering a plastic gasification system. This photogenic moving art piece actually changes single-use plastics into fuel, instantly giving it a value! Plastics that before now never broke down, never bio-degraded, never went away and had no monetary value whatsoever – this Beetle is gonna eat it all for breakfast and shit out dollars!! Believe it because it’s true. So come on down to witness and join the Zag team for a fiery and unforgettable environmentally friendly day. Don’t forget to carpool!