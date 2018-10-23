 
20 hours ago 20 hours ago

Join the Zigzag Beach Clean Up

  • 20 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Paddling into a plastic packet or navigating around siff bottles and takeaway containers is enough to make anyone go green around the gills. As surfers and all around ocean lovers we serve a duty to the waves, the solace of the salty seas and the creatures that make a session extra special. 

In honour of this Zag in association with Tuffy and teaming up with new friends The Dung Beetle Project and Alliance Earth are hosting our very own beach clean up this Saturday the 27th of October. The clean up will take place between 8 – 9:30 am launching at the Beachwood mangroves and heading round to the (usually befouled) mouth of the Umgeni River. Following that, we invite you to come check out the Dung Beetle Project convert our collected plastic waste into fuels like diesel, paraffin, wax and cooking gas. 

Scratching your pip while muttering to yourself, “how are these guys gonna pull that off ?” Well, ladies and gentlemen, the Dung Beetle Project is a steel sculpture covering a plastic gasification system. This photogenic moving art piece actually changes single-use plastics into fuel, instantly giving it a value! Plastics that before now never broke down, never bio-degraded, never went away and had no monetary value whatsoever – this Beetle is gonna eat it all for breakfast and shit out dollars!! Believe it because it’s true.  So come on down to witness and join the Zag team for a fiery and unforgettable environmentally friendly day. Don’t forget to carpool! 

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *