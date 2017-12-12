John John Florence Reigns Supreme

In heat 3 of round 4 of the Billabong Pipeline Masters, three gorgeous Backdoor drainers rolled through the lineup. Gabs Medina had priority and he gave all three of those beautiful waves some serious hungry eye, the kinda hungry eye you see guys giving girls at a club. Some might say Gabby motioned towards at least one of those drainers. Flores had lust written all over his face. He wanted one of those pits. To slide inside and become one with. But Gabby’s lack of desire for those hotties was displayed a fraction of a millisecond too late for Flores to swing round and drop in. And nobody wants to risk the peril of a late drop, especially not at solid 6 foot kegging Backdoor. Lest you get shoved into one of those famed crevices, snap your board, or worse, your back. Priority however, didn’t swing, and Flores made his case known with the judges. Throwing his hands in the air! Displaying his utter disgust towards the decision. Sparking a modern French Revolution at the Banzai Pipeline.

J-sizzle saw red, and when Flores sees red, it can go either way. He can either blitz a wave start to finish, or he could try blitz the wave start to finish, fall, and end up storming the judges tower. But on this occasion, it was the former that prevailed.

With just over three minutes to go, J-sizzle responded to Gabby’s incensitivities by backdooring a Backdoor nugget, hopping over the foam ball, pumping through multiple sections, and emerging victorious as the wave regurgitated him out the other end.

Jeremy continued his acts of vexation against Gabby in heat 3 of the quarterfinals by blitzing the Brazilian once again. Gabby lost the heat, presenting JJF with his second consecutive World Title and J-sizzle went on to win his second Pipeline Masters Title. Moral of the story, don’t piss off Jeremy Flores when you’re going for a world title, especially not at Pipeline.