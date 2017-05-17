JBU Supertrial Invitees

The waiting period for the JBU Supertrial powered by Monster Energy is just around the corner and the growing list of invited surfers is looking epic. The first prize for the exclusive event is the covered Wild Card entry into the World Surf League Championship Tour Corona Open JBay, meaning we will get to see one of our Zaffa’s going up against the best in business, the top 34.

The Supertrial has a waiting period from 1st – 11th June, and historically always enjoyed excellent surf conditions at Supertubes. The Corona Open JBay has a waiting period from 12th – 23rd July, and is part of the JBay Winterfest

“We have something quite special about this event already, being a small, invite-only contest at one of the best waves in the world,” said contest organiser Koffie Jacobs. “Following through with this, the format will also be something unique.”

The invited surfers in no particular order:

Mikey February

Matt McGillivray

Beyrick de Vries

Dylan Lightfoot

Jordy Maree

Shane Sykes

Dale Staples

Adin Masencamp .

Matt Bromley

Steven Sawyer

Joshe Faulkner

Davey Van Zyl

Check out the 2016 JBU Supertrial highlights below: