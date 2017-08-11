Jay’s Indo Jam

Jarred Veldhuis has joined the team at Ticket to Ride, and instead of spending his time dodging the crowd at icy Long Beach, he’s traversing the globe teaching frothy beginners to bang the lip. His boss, Chris Bond, in his graciousness, decided to give the Long Beach local an off day, and Mr Veldhuis took full advantage, producing this edit.

Take special note of that one wild sick club sandwich. It’s a banger!

Drone: Chris Bond

Land: Gwilym Thomas

Image: Ticket to Ride

