Jason Hearn pres. ‘Made In South Africa’

‘Made In South Africa’ put together by filmmaker Jason Hearn explores the rich, diverse surfing possibilities of his home country. In the first episode, Hearn dives into the deep end on the big wave sceen going on in and around Cape Town as well as link up with Jordy and Ducky for a different take on the world class waves on offer in the Cape.

A really well put together edit from the people of Red Bull, makes you feel all rainbow coloured inside! After months of filming with some of South Africa’s most legendary surfers, Hearn has produced a truly special film project.

In Episode 2 of Made In South Africa, filmmaker Jason Hearn heads from Cape Town up the coast to Durban, to Cave Rock. Lifelong local and former World Championship Tour competitor Ricky Basnett gives us an insider’s look at the rough-around-the-edges. tight-knit crew of surfers whose lives have been shaped around, and defined by, Cave Rock. From true OG Rudy Palmboom to world-renowned photographer Chris Van Lennep to World Champion Shaun Tomson, the wave that ties their lives together is Cave Rock.

In Episode 3 of Made In South Africa, filmmaker Jason Hearn finishes his exploration of his home country with one of surfing’s greatest characters, Frankie Oberholzer. Hearn revisits the story of Oberholzer’s rise to fame after Derek Hynd put him on Rip Curl’s The Search alongside Tom Curren. Today, Oberholzer leads a quiet, contented life near Durban, where he fishes and surfs, along with his son Koby, whenever possible. The Search might have been a long time ago, but Oberholzer’s style in the water has not faded a bit. He was, and remains, one of the best free surfers on the planet.