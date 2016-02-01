 
Jack Robinson wins 2018 Rip Curl Cup Padang

Four long days of waiting, all worth it in the end as the iconic reef break roared to life, churning out some classic wide open barrels thanks to one of the best swells to klap Indonesia in years. The Aussie surfer beat his opponents after receiving a near-perfect two-wave total from the judging panel. Robinson, 20, earned 19.90 points in the final and raised that treasured trophy high above his head.

“We had the best waves I’ve seen at Padang Padang since Jamie O’Brien won it in 2009. I was a little kid watching it back then, and I always wanted to be in it from that day on. Jamie was a big influence.” – Jack Robinson.

The final of the specialty event featured three experienced Indonesian surfers. However, this time home ground advantage didn’t factor in, as they were not able to successfully exit all barrels due to an extremely tight end section.

After blitzing a 9.90, the young barrel riding prodigy added a 10 to his flawless performance, everyone else was left to face a fully loaded combo shotgun.

“It was worth the wait because this is one of the best contests of the season and one of my top three for sure. It might not be a Qualifying Series or a Championship Tour event, but it sure is against the best guys and at one of the best waves,” concluded Robinson.

2018 Rip Curl Cup Padang Padang | Final

1. Jack Robinson (AUS) 19.90
2. Agus “Blacky” Setiawan (IND) 17.15
3. Made Adi Putra (IND) 15.75
4. Mega Semadhi (IND) 11.00

