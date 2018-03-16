 
3 days ago 3 days ago

“J” Premiere with Dylan Lightfoot

  • 3 days ago
  • by zigzag

Dylan Lightfoot will be premiering his 6 part web-series documentary on Jeffrey’s Bay this week produced by Film House. Join him for a festive evening for the premiere of “J” in Cape Town at Aces ‘n Spades on Wednesday the 21st at 8:30 PM or at BruCo in Jeffrey’s Bay on Friday the 23rd at 7:30 PM.

In case you’ve been elbow deep in graft or just scoring some cookers at your local and happened to miss the press release of Dylan Lightfoots web-series “J” click here to catch up. If you know what’s cutting, check out the teaser trailer below: 

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you ever issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *