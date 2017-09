ISA World Junior Surfing – Meet The SA Team

The South African ISA World Junior Championship team have arrived in the Land of the Rising Sun. And they’re a sharp team. Samurai sword sharp. Competition starts tomorrow and the country is in the hands of the youth now, guided by the wisdom of two enlightened surf gurus, Chris Bond and Quintin Jones. We can’t wait to see em SA surf rats take out some big names.

You can follow the action here.

Check out the gallery below for a glimpse of what some of these young men and women are capable of: