ISA Junior Champs – Concluding Thoughts

It has been a tough stint over in Japan for the SA Team at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships. Their blades proven blunt in comparison to the Samurai swords of other nations. A blood bath. All South Africans knocked out before finals day.

Adin Masencamp was the last to go, surfing his way through just under a thousand heats before getting knocked-out in Repercharge 9 – two heats before the final. But who can blame the groms?! Four man heats in sloppy beach break conditions – that’s not what we’ve taught our kids. We live in a land blessed by the most generous of the wave gods, with firing waves all round for everyone (except Port Elizabeth). Every corner of the country has great waves. You just whip out a map, or more realistically open up Google maps on your iPhone, and point to any place on the coastline (not PE) and it’s probably four-foot and cooking right now. Offshores gently grooming the waves into perfection with a couple of barrels on the inside double-up section.

The South Africans are thus at an unfair disadvantage. How can we expect them to compete in one-foot slop when they feast on barrels? Where do they go to find a weak wave when they dine on superfluous power? It’s not their inability that’s at question but perhaps their diet. Surfing cooking waves doesn’t prepare you for slop, and surfing slop doesn’t prepare you for J-Bay.

Nevertheless we’re proud of our groms. The South African team is currently lying 12th on the overall team rankings, and hopefully they won’t slide further down after finals day. Click here for more details of the event. And enjoy the gallery below of the team shredding it up during their heats.