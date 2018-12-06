 
8 hours ago 8 hours ago

The First Indoor Wave Pool

  • 8 hours ago
  • by zigzag

How’s this for a double dose of firsts. Introducing the worlds first indoor as well as crowdfunded wave pool, capable of producing 149 waves an hour, allowing up to 10 surfers in the water – same place same time! Incredibly 24/7Waves raised more than R1.5million through crowdfunding, crisis that’s a lot!

According to the team behind SurfPoel, one can expect 3ft/1m high knee rollers catering to all surfers, from novices right up to pros. Just like your average arvo session, each ride will last at best nine seconds.

The engineer behind SurfPoel’s wave pool concept is Steven Schmied, from the University of Tasmania. The artificial break dimensions: 72 meters long, 18 meters wide, and 2.5 meters. However, even though this wave will be indoors it’s still gonna be icey, well at least from a Durbanites perspective, varying between 12-15 degrees °C and even that’s well above the local ocean temperatures.

Yeah nah, I think I’ll just keep it here! If you feel like a little read watch this video, unless you speak Dutch then you can just somma watch. 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *