Indo Nomad – ft. Tyde Gatcke

Ride along with Tyde Gatcke, who features in the latest issue of Zag (Vol 41.5) in a feature titled ‘Nomads’. The shredder from East London traded in his wetsuits and has based himself in Bali for the past few years, where he has been doing a lot of… this:

Follow Tyde’s adventures on Instagram – @tygphoto.

*Filmed by Nikita Behrens

**Edited by Wes Lewis