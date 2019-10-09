 
9 hours ago 9 hours ago

Ian Thurtell Rolls Back Winter

  • 9 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Unless you live in KZN most people spend the winter bundled up in lumpy down jackets and woolie socks only braving the cold for the promises of solid groundswells. In Southern Africa, we’re blessed with some of the best setups in the world. From the east coast to the weskus pointbreaks, slabs, beachies and bowls are all up for grabs with something inevitably lying in wait round the bend. 

Unfortunately, winter must give way. Summer is on its way and along with it endless flat spells, ankle-high waves, super crowded lineups and howling onshores. So before we venture out and get red-necked by the first bits of summer, take a minute to roll back the last couple months courtesy of Ian ‘The Hawkman’ Thurtell. Enjoy this interactive slideshow curated by one of the countries most astute surf photogs.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *