Ian Thurtell Rolls Back Winter

Unless you live in KZN most people spend the winter bundled up in lumpy down jackets and woolie socks only braving the cold for the promises of solid groundswells. In Southern Africa, we’re blessed with some of the best setups in the world. From the east coast to the weskus pointbreaks, slabs, beachies and bowls are all up for grabs with something inevitably lying in wait round the bend.

Unfortunately, winter must give way. Summer is on its way and along with it endless flat spells, ankle-high waves, super crowded lineups and howling onshores. So before we venture out and get red-necked by the first bits of summer, take a minute to roll back the last couple months courtesy of Ian ‘The Hawkman’ Thurtell. Enjoy this interactive slideshow curated by one of the countries most astute surf photogs.