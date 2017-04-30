Ian Thurtell: Behind The City Surf Series

Cape Town photographer, Ian Thurtell recently travelled from from Port Elizabeth to Durban for the City Surf Series of WQS 1000. As surfers prepare for the Vans Surf Pro Classic in Lambert’s Bay, Ian shared his favourite selection of images from the last three events.

“Being on the road for 22 days was epic,” said Ian. “The surf events are one thing, but sometimes what happens behind the scenes is what makes the best story.”

Click images for full size.