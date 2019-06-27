 
Hollow Trees Yes Please

Two weeks spent at HT’s is good enough, but getting to witness some insane surfing by Jordy Smith, Soli Bailey, Noah “Waggy” Wegrich, Maud Le Car, Joan Duru, Teiki Ballian and more is just the cherry on top. Here’s a reminder of just how good those surf treks are… Worth. Every. Penny.  

Hollow Trees Mentawai APR/MAY 2019 from Jamie O’Brien on Vimeo

I think just being a surfer makes you travel.  You start in your own town, then country, then the world.  Indo is the Meca and is quickly becoming very crowded.  HT’s is defiantly one of those spots you want to go to at least once and more than likely a spot you will want to return to again and again.  It’s a perfect right hander but don’t be mistaken it’s heavy and at times very shallow.  The end section’s reef is called ‘The Surgeon’s Table’ and I got to witness a lot of guys get some good “Mentawai Tattoos” as the locals call them.  On Sipora there is a bunch of other spots to check out like Lances Left, Bintangs, a really fun beach break and a couple other points, all in either walking distance or with a scooter.  I got to do this trip with my mates from Hunger Society, the boys have been going there for a few years and know the spots well.  Thanks for all the good time’s lads, let’s do it again soon. – Jamie O’Brien

Track: Alright Now
Artist: Run Away Nuns

Shot and Edited: @lifeofobrien

Images: @william.d.ferreira

