Heat Wave by Calvin Thompson

Deen Hill and Dale Staples enjoy a wonderful French styled beach break at an unmentionable in Cape Town. All the edit needed was a couple of beach umbrellas, some ladies in bikinis hula hooping, some men in banana hammocks playing beach bats, and you’d think you were in Nouvelle-Aquitaine southwestern France.

Heat Wave by Calvin is another banger edit, and isn’t it comforting to know that there’s always somewhere to surf in the ‘city of the gods’? Even those days when there literally shouldn’t be anything.

Cover: Ian Thurtell

Heat Wave from Lines on Vimeo.