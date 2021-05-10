 
10 May, 2021 10 May, 2021

HEAT IN THE SAFFA KITCHEN

  • 10 May, 2021
  • by admin

The Boost Margaret River Pro ended this morning and disrupted a lot of South African’s morning routines as Jordy Smith went head to head against Felipe Toledo in the finals, live at around 7am. While we were snoozing Matt McGillivray got his career best result by eliminating Seth Moniz in the Quarters, but went down swinging to Felipe in his Semi. Matt put up a respectable 13.74 points to Toledo’s 15.16. On the other side of the draw, Jordy Smith eliminated Griffin Colapinto on another tight margin, squeaking through by 0.17 of a point.

MARGARET RIVER, AUS – MAY 10: Jordy Smith of South Africa surfing in the final of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro presented by Corona on May 10, 2021 in Margaret River, WA, Australia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/World Surf League via Getty Images)

This was a bit of a theme for Jordy throughout this event as he pipped Ryan Callinan by 0.10 in the Quarters, Julian Wilson by 0.87 in the Round of 16 and Alex Ribeiro by 0.03 in the Round of 32. But he ran out of luck in the final as Toledo banked a 9.0 (was he overscored?) and an 8.4 that had Jordy chasing a 9.41 right up until the buzzer. This epic run sees Jordy in #5 and Matt in #16. All eyes now turn to the unfortunately named Rottnest Island for the upcoming Rip Curl Rottnest Search Presented by Corona, launching this Sunday!

MARGARET RIVER, AUS – MAY 10: Matthew McGillivray of South Africa surfing in Semifinal Heat 2 of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro presented by Corona on May 10, 2021 in Margaret River, WA, Australia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/World Surf League via Getty Images)

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *