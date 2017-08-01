Happy Women’s Day

On this day, 61 years ago, approximately 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to petition against the country’s pass laws. Here at Zigzag, we would like to wish all South African women a happy Women’s Day. And we would like to commemorate all those brave women, by noting that those actions in 1956 will never be forgotten, and never be taken for granted, what those valiant and independent women did so many years ago in aid of our equality.

May we live to be more like those women.

Image: Chappy Pix