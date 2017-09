GREETINGS – A Vans Surf Film

Ahhhh doesn’t the Caribbean Sea look absolutely wonderful? Rolling tropical hills, cheeky wedges round every cove and the water’s got that colour tone that just makes you wanna surf all day long. And then drink Rum all night. In GREETINGS, Vans commissions Dylan Graves, Wade Goodall, Dane and Pat Gudauskas on a surf trip to the Central American paradise in search of fun times and good waves. And they acquire both.