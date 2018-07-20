 
Gordo The Great: A True WSL Legend

In life, you don’t get many characters coloured a brighter shade than Gordo. If you’ve ever had the privilege of meeting the man, you would know exactly what I’m saying.  A global citizen, speaking multiple languages; English, Portuguese, Japanese, Tahitian, Basque, French and even some Afrikaans. Beyond being the centre of any tables attention, the dude’s just a good man with only the best intentions. Go on, hit play!

 

On average we live for 78.3 years. Most of us will remember people we meet after age 5. Assume we interact with 3 new people daily, 365 days in a year, let’s include leap years, so that’s 365.24. In total it will be (78.3 – 5) x 3 x 365.24 = 80,000 people. I can tell you know that Gordo will be one of those people I’ll never forget.

During his time in JBay this year, Gordo and Parko went to visit the local township to see an old friend Thelma. Parko was introduced to Thelma by WSL cameraman Gordo back in 1999 following his win as a wildcard. The two have been sponsoring Thelma and her family ever since, take a look here.

 

 

 

