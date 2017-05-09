Globe Surf Off

Saturday, 13th May, saw an unconventional contest at Llandudno beach as a handful of SA’s best surfers came together to experience the Globe Surf Off. The format saw six, 45 minute heats, with contestants surfing two heats/expressions sessions with certain categories up for grabs. Some excellent and innovative surfing went down without the usual pressure of a 20 minute time limit and the prospect of elimination.

“Globe is firmly rooted in surf and skate. We wanted to offer something different in the ways of a traditional surf event to the best juniors in the country,” said Globe team manager, Liam Wood. “We provided a platform for the surfers to truly express themselves. It was a relaxed, family friendly surf event that ensured everyone was a winner at the end of the day.”



Jordan Alexander arrived back from Namibia in the early hours of the morning to race for his first heat only to throw down some backhand airs, schooling the groms in the process. The Elkington bros were on fine form too with Jake landing an insane alley oop in the early rounds. Jordy Maree combined a series of precision turns and super grom Kyra Bennie mixed it up and gave the big boys run for their money.

But it was Luke Slijpen and Eli Beukes who truly stole the show with Luke landing several reverse airs and Eli doing his impersonation of John John Florence doing a carve to layback hack. Clayton Prins, the new owner of Globe, was so impressed by the performance of the surfers that he decided to sommer sponsor the winners for the year ahead.

Best air: Luke Slijpen

Best carve: Eli Beukes

Best combo: Jordy Maree

Surfer of the contest: Max Elkington

Invited surfers:

Jordy Marree

Luke SLijpen

Eli Beukes

Jordan Alexander

Max elkington

Jake Elkington

Kyra Bennie

Sam Bennie

Joe Webster