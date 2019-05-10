 
Get Frothed on the Corona Bali Protected

The Island of the Gods is home to one of the world’s most high-performance wave – Keramas – and welcomes the world’s best surfers from May 13 – 25.

Get frothing for the most radical performances of the year with the WSL elite pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the water. Don’t miss a second of the live action!

At this point, it looks highly likely that the Corona Bali Protected will run on the first two days of the waiting period (May 13-14)! It also looks like there will be more swell on tap later in the window (18-20th).

Who will be the optimal surfers for this event? That’s up to you to decide. Don’t miss out cuzzy, and get your fantasy lineup sorted, this event is gonna be crazy!! Come on JORDY!!!!!!

 

