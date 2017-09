Gerry Lopez Gets First Crack at Slater’s Left

Calling all goofy footers! Walk over to your fridge and grab that bottle of Cap Classique Jacques Bruére champagne you’ve been saving for a particularly special occasion. Shack that thing up. And pop it like it’s hot. Champagne Showers!!! Kelly Slater has done the right thing and gifted all goofy’s with a perfect left. And he invited the zen legend, Gerry Lopez to have the first go.