[Gallery] Between a Rock and the Bluff

  • by zigzag

I got a late AM call to get to the Bluff, ou’s were tuning it’s going to cook. Reluctantly I gripped my keys and scrambled for my camera, holding thumbs for the drain. 

Killing time, Chris Van Lennop showed me a couple epic wide angle shots of the morning while we just chilled, waiting for a decent set with Aritz Aranburu & crew. John Mc Carthy caught a couple of laidback style waves with Rudy Snr riding in on his classic push peddle. Josh Redman had come in for a board break/fin change and back out and ended up scoring.

Then BOOM, it started to fire! The first signs besides Rudy are when behind the pool starts getting crazy hollow then shutting down. It got super fast and hollow, spits for days! One of the standouts besides the regulars was Aritz, he made Cave look like Pipe. – Nic Aberdein

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

