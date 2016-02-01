Frank Solomon: The Road to Highline in SA

The Road To the Highline is more than just a great excuse to create more ocean-friendly surfboards. It is a way to collaborate with existing ocean-aware local communities, shapers, and surfers to provide community-generated participation and inspiration. The project is yet another messenger and manifestation of the Parley AIR Strategy by Avoiding 100% petroleum-based boards, Intercepting via utilization of recycled materials, and Redesigning by implementing cutting-edge technology to create a fleet of ECOBOARDS. It is the latest collaboration in the Corona x Parley mission to protect our oceans and drive eco-innovation in our communities, with much more news to come.

The eco-surf movement is growing in South Africa and the Road to the Highline is aimed at stoking the fire of that community and to improve and revolutionize the surfboards being ridden. By encouraging South Africa’s best surfers to jump on boards that are less detrimental to the environment, while pushing the level of surfing in a dedicated competition, we foster an expedited adoption of ECOBOARDS by the South African surfing community and beyond. Check the clips below to view all the entries sent in from SA’s top shapers.

WATCH CORONA ROAD TO HIGHLINE EP.1

WATCH CORONA ROAD TO HIGHLINE EP.2

Parley X Corona: Road to Highline from EYEFORCE on Vimeo.