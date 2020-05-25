 
15 mins ago 15 mins ago

Frank, Bromdog & Rupp – #thelockdown

  • 15 mins ago
  • by admin

And it’s time to go big this week, literally, with three Big Wave Legends. From South Africa it’s Frank Solomon and Matt “Bromdog” Bromley and from Portugal, Nic von Rupp. These three have traveled the world charging monster waves, crazy slabs, and putting themselves in heavy situations. They have solid advice for any person wanting to get into heavy waters, advice on traveling, staying sane during lockdown and the worst wipeouts they have experienced.

Frank fills us in on his great work with the Sentinel Ocean Alliance, helping to feed kids and their families, from his surf program and the local Hout Bay community. To help out, please go support them – https://www.instagram.com/sentinelocean/

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *