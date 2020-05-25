Frank, Bromdog & Rupp – #thelockdown

And it’s time to go big this week, literally, with three Big Wave Legends. From South Africa it’s Frank Solomon and Matt “Bromdog” Bromley and from Portugal, Nic von Rupp. These three have traveled the world charging monster waves, crazy slabs, and putting themselves in heavy situations. They have solid advice for any person wanting to get into heavy waters, advice on traveling, staying sane during lockdown and the worst wipeouts they have experienced.
Frank fills us in on his great work with the Sentinel Ocean Alliance, helping to feed kids and their families, from his surf program and the local Hout Bay community. To help out, please go support them – https://www.instagram.com/sentinelocean/