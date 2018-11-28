19 hours ago
For the Love of Summer
Ian Thurtell, one of South Africa’s biggest frothers when it comes to shooting anything surfing. The man even banked two covers this year, issue (42.4 & 42.5), back to back nogals. Anyway, it’s December the time of giving, and like a salty sand covered Capetonian Farther Christmas he’s here to treat all the good and even not so good people of Zagland with this here Summer Gallery. Crack it son!
Jordy and I met up to shoot at Lands. It was wild. The wind had just switched from sideshore to offshore. In typical fashion he found the best ones.
The view that never gets old, the quintessential thing surfers strife for.
Jordy, with another banger at Llands.
Luke Slijpen gave it his all, lol the wave did too.
Ford Van Jarsveld enjoying some good sand build up.
Richy Kidd, gooi'ing the obligatory air to suit a backdrop
Often seen but hardly shot. The pull off during a windy surf. Arty Silhouette with Jordy Maree
Jake Elkington making his way off the bottom on the continent.
Richy Kidd has been staying in Cape Town for a couple of months and has finally got used to the Cape Town waters, kinda, but he still doesn’t rekon it beats home.
This day at Llandudno had a super fast take off sand bank. Here Ryan Payne is Jijitsu’ing the take off
Eli Beukes and Luke Slijpen often surf together and constantly push each other with flow and progression.
Dale Staples, wrapped up good and proper.
While the rest of Cape Town was out of control, Jacque Smit knew which corner to find his slice of solitude.
Frank Soloman working out that one of the ways to stay “out” in the frigid Cape water is to pull in, the other is to not paddle out and miss the barrels
Having arrived back this same morning, Matt McGillivray was happy to be home and keen to wash off the Plane filth
A semi famous slab of rock named Tand. I say semi famous due to only a handful of people actually willing to throw themselves over the 2 staged take-off while staring at an exposed rock on every drop.