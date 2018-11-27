Eyeforce Pres. ‘New Moon’

On a wave hunt aboard the famed Bulan Baru, Eyeforce linked up with a handful of the world’s best surfers in efforts to document the dreamiest of strike missions through the Indonesian Archipelago.

Immerse yourself in everything that comes with exploring places unknown, and light up that sense of adventure, paradise is calling.

With new waves and new setups along the journey, reality is quickly blurred through the veil that is the Bulan Baru, where the status quo is built around the pure need to surf. Welcome, ‘New Moon’.

NEW MOON from EYEFORCE on Vimeo.

Surfers:

Rob Machado

Mikala Jones

Marlon Gerber

Evan Geiselman

Daniel Jones

A film by Eyeforce

Directed by Arthur Neumeier

Cinematography

Arthur Neumeier

Ivan Tanjung

Nate Lawrence

Edited by Dylan Connor Haigh

Grading by Charlie Feld

Music by:

Sleep Giant – Stefano Ruggeri

Currency – The Black Angles

Well Kept – Ryan Taubert

Entrance Song – The Black Angles

Special thanks to Todd Gisondi and the Bulan Baru crew.

Note: New Moon is a free work/passion project without any sponsors or funds involved.