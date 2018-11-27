 
19 hours ago 19 hours ago

Eyeforce Pres. ‘New Moon’

  • 19 hours ago
  • by zigzag

On a wave hunt aboard the famed Bulan Baru, Eyeforce linked up with a handful of the world’s best surfers in efforts to document the dreamiest of strike missions through the Indonesian Archipelago.

Immerse yourself in everything that comes with exploring places unknown, and light up that sense of adventure, paradise is calling.

With new waves and new setups along the journey, reality is quickly blurred through the veil that is the Bulan Baru, where the status quo is built around the pure need to surf. Welcome, ‘New Moon’.

NEW MOON from EYEFORCE on Vimeo.

Surfers:
Rob Machado
Mikala Jones
Marlon Gerber
Evan Geiselman
Daniel Jones

A film by Eyeforce

Directed by Arthur Neumeier

Cinematography 
Arthur Neumeier
Ivan Tanjung
Nate Lawrence

Edited by Dylan Connor Haigh
Grading by Charlie Feld

Music by:

Sleep Giant – Stefano Ruggeri
Currency – The Black Angles
Well Kept – Ryan Taubert
Entrance Song – The Black Angles

Special thanks to Todd Gisondi and the Bulan Baru crew.

Note: New Moon is a free work/passion project without any sponsors or funds involved.

