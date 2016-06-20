Experience the 2016 J-Bay Open with Corona

The World Surf League (WSL) & Corona have a signed a multi-year partnership agreement making Corona the Official Beer of the World Surf League globally. Which means you can expect something special from the Corona when the world’s best surfers head to Jeffrey’s Bay, arguably the world’s best right hand point break, (we love saying that), for the 2016 J-Bay Open from 6 – 17 July.

Iced Corona, with a wedge of lime stuffed down the neck, has been on surfers lips since way back, when wave riders first flocked to the point breaks of Baja, regularly cracking open a post-session refresher while saluting the still-cooking lineup and the setting sun. This year, to celebrate their association with the WSL, the good folk at Mexico’s finest beer, are rolling out the big guns to help celebrate the J-Bay Open. You could win anything from legendary hand-shaped Spider Murphy surfboards, to a trip to for two to surf Tahiti? Not to mention the Corona Beach Shack, where you can sink a few refreshing beers and watch the world’s best surfers put it on a rail at the world’s finest point.

Corona TV

At each stop of the WSL Championship Tour, Corona will help ensure the experience of the fans is as unforgettable as the taste of their beer. J-Bay is gonna be special. Warwick ‘Wok’ Wright has been announced as the Corona ambassador for the 2016 J-Bay Open and will be keeping the spectators stoked and in every little loop of the Open. Corona will broadcast live action from both the bar and the J-Bay Pro which will all be available on www.coronaextra.co.za. Wok will be joined by surfers surfers Coco Ho, Alejo Muniz, Matt Wilkinson, Julian Wilson and friends.

The J-Bay Casa Corona VIP Experience

The prize includes 2x Nights Accommodation for two people for the 8th and 9th of July (2 nights / 3 days) at the kitted-out Casa Corona crib and VIP access to the event during your three day stay in Jeffrey’s Bay.

All you need to do to stand a chance to win, is jump out the surf, open your laptop and visit www.coronaextra.co.za/casacorona from 01 June and answer a pretty simple question. Winners will be announced on the 24th of June.



Casa Corona is your chance to rub shoulders with your favourite surfers at the 2016 J-Bay Open.

Free Wi-Fi, updates and Safari Surfboards

Corona are making it easy to stay up to date with all the action in the water and at the bar. www.coronaextra.co.za is the link to click for event updates and highlights from the day + daily announcements on giveaways and Corona activations. Corona is also providing free wifi for the crowds around the contest area, so you can stay in touch with your mates, post those epic beach shots, and of course – stand the chance to win plenty prizes!

Get your hands on a freshie, made by legendary South African surfboard shaper Spider Murphy, who will be hosting shaping demonstrations on site during the event. Surfboards will be given away daily (from the 11th – 17th July) to anyone who captures the essence of the Corona J-Bay experience, using the #CORONAJBAY hashtag on social media platforms.

Did we say Tahiti?

Now imagine surfing that hand shaped board of yours in the dredging pits of Tahiti?! This is the big one. Corona are giving away a trip for two to Tahiti! Anyone who buys a bucket or six pack of Corona at one of the participating bottle stores, bars or restaurants in J-Bay during the 2016 J-Bay Open automatically puts their name in the hat to win this trip of a lifetime.



Breathtaking Tahiti.

FOMO @ Maboneng

Feeling left out in Jozi, as usual? Don’t quit your day job just yet, Corona have cooked up something special for all the landlocked surf lovers. Corona are planning a SunSets Cinema at The Bioscope in Maboneng during the Open, reconnecting all those city slickers grafting in the big smoke, saving up for their next tropical surf mission, to the beloved beach and South Africa’s premium surfing event.

Cut Snake

As if the VIP accommodation, live updates, free wifi, giveaways, shaping demos, surfboards, film screenings, Tahiti weren’t enough. Corona are bringing out Cut Snake, the hugely popular (surf-related) electronic duo from the States. Now known by their fans as Cut Snake, ex-pro surfers, Leigh Sedley and Paul Fisher, will be performing their groovy deep and tech house at this year’s event, for your grooving pleasure.

And that, folks, is how Corona are planning to keep you entertained during the WSL J-Bay Pro.



See you at the 2016 J-Bay Open.

About The World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL), formerly the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP), is dedicated to celebrating the world’s best surfing on the world’s best waves through a variety of best-in-class audience platforms. The League, headquartered in Santa Monica, is a truly global sport with regional offices in Australasia, Africa, North America, South America, Hawaii, Japan and Europe.

The WSL has been championing the world’s best surfing since 1976, running global events across the Samsung Galaxy Men’s and Women’s Championship Tours, the Big Wave Tour, Qualifying Series, Junior and Longboard Championships, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards. The League possesses a deep appreciation for the sport’s rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation and performance at the highest levels.

Showcasing the world’s best surfing on its digital platform at WorldSurfLeague.com as well as the free WSL app, the WSL has a passionate global fan base with millions tuning in to see world-class athletes like Mick Fanning, John John Florence, Stephanie Gilmore, Greg Long, Gabriel Medina, Carissa Moore, Makua Rothman, Kelly Slater, Adriano de Souza and more battle on the most unpredictable and dynamic field of play of any sport in the world.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

About Corona

Corona is the leading beer brand in Mexico, the 6th most valuable beer brand in the world*, and the most popular Mexican beer worldwide, with sales in more than 120 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City. Ten years after its launch, Corona became the best-selling beer in Mexico, and today continues to stand for Mexican pride around the world.