Entries Pouring In For The Monster Combo

Things are heating up, as the entries start pouring in for this year’s Monster Combo. A slew of Eastern Cape Entries is dominating, with some great rides from that side of the world.

Cape St Francis surfer Faye Zoetmulder has a great ride entered, with a combination of moves from Supertubes in JBay. She is joined by Dan Thornton, who also has a cracker submission from Supers.

The other surfers entering rides from Supers – the best right-hander in South Africa – are Dale Staples from St Francis Bay, Dylan Lightfoot from JBay, along with Steve Sawyer and Cyle Myers, both from JBay. Myers ride, in particular, is a fast and powerful combo, also on his backhand. The rides are all of excellent quality. All fit the criteria of a combination of moves on a single wave.

Further afield, Zoe Steyn and Royden Bryson from East London have also entered excellent rides into the contest, with Bryson’s wave an exceptional entry comprising two backhand barrels and a series of powerful backhand hooks for one of the best submissions in the event so far.

See the rest of the entries here – https://zigzag.co.za/monstercombo/september/

The event runs over 3 months, with 3 x monthly winners and the overall Champion crowned in December.

How To Enter:

To enter your videos, please send the raw video footage to comps@zigzag.co.za via WeTransfer.com

Entry Must Include

Name of the surfer

Name of the videographer

Date surfed

Location / Region

Rules:

Only video submissions will be accepted

Open to Southern African citizens of all ages inclusive of Mozambique & Namibia

Submissions must be surfed in 2020

Any footage submitted as an entry to the Monster Combo and which is subsequently uploaded to the surfer’s unique social media platform (Facebook or Instagram) must tag both @zigzagsurf & @monsterenergy as well as use the #monstercombo2020 tag.

Public votes will be open for the last 3 days of each month.

For all the details of the competition – https://zigzag.co.za/monstercombo/

Featured Image* Cyle Myers in action at Supers © Phil Craig