End of the Land

The world of surfing is a varied, diverse and wonderful place. Given enough time, the ocean will serve up her delights pretty much anywhere on the planet. Now, no one who has known the consistent joys of the South African coastline would willingly choose the UK as a viable surf lifestyle destination. Or would they? Thanks to the lure of the powerful Pound Sterling, many well-known Saffas, with great surfing pedigree, are doing just that, carving out new lives for themselves in the green and pleasant land, on the South Western tip of England. Here we’re talking the likes of Jason Hearn, Simon Nicholson, Richard Johnson, Mikey Corker, Surfers Not Street Children’s Tom Hewitt, and most recently Tammy Lee Smith. Without doubt more are on the way. But we’ve often wondererd, do they get waves? And if so, what’s it really like?

So when VANS shuffled local Cornish surfer, Seb Smart’s new video across Zag’s dusty, post-Covid online desk, our interest was piqued. Click play for a closer look at the surf, culture, characters and context that our exiled compatriots are experiencing. Needless to say, we were pleasantly surprised.

1 Comment

  1. Graeme
    5 February, 2021 at 3:34 pm · Reply

    The waves are so great they mainly had to show him surfing in the tropics 🙂

