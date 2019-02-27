Drumlines to Replace Shark Nets in KZN

The Sharks Board, KZN, is set to haul out nets and replace them with drumlines at certain beaches along the coast. The aim is to minimize and reduce the reckless and senseless risk posed to our oceans marine life. In this light, they’re effectively looking out for the ‘friendlier’ species such as dolphins and turtles… but sharks can still go and get f**ked it seems.

Last year we explored ‘both sides of the shark net’ regarding some unsettling statistics made available on the Sharks Board website, neatly unpacked by John McCarthy. Perhaps the latest shift in shark risk management comes as a result of the backlash they received from the community in response to Johns open letter.

The change is set to come into effect this Friday, March 1st. Drumlines will replace nets at all beaches between Westbrook on the north coast and Umgababa on the south.

“The nets have been very effective in reducing the risk of shark attacks but there is an environmental cost. Not only do the nets catch potentially dangerous sharks, but they also catch certain shark species that pose no threat to bathers, as well as various species of dolphin, whale, ray, turtle and occasionally, large bony fish,” said Greg Thompson, Sharks Board’s head of operations.