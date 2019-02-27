Drumlines to Replace Shark Nets in KZN

The Sharks Board, KZN, is set to haul out nets and replace them with drumlines at certain beaches along the coast. The aim is to minimize and reduce the reckless and senseless risk posed to our oceans marine life. In this light, they’re effectively looking out for the ‘friendlier’ species such as dolphins and turtles… but sharks can still go and get f**ked it seems.
Last year we explored ‘both sides of the shark net’ regarding some unsettling statistics made available on the Sharks Board website, neatly unpacked by John McCarthy. Perhaps the latest shift in shark risk management comes as a result of the backlash they received from the community in response to Johns open letter.
The change is set to come into effect this Friday, March 1st. Drumlines will replace nets at all beaches between Westbrook on the north coast and Umgababa on the south.
“The nets have been very effective in reducing the risk of shark attacks but there is an environmental cost. Not only do the nets catch potentially dangerous sharks, but they also catch certain shark species that pose no threat to bathers, as well as various species of dolphin, whale, ray, turtle and occasionally, large bony fish,” said Greg Thompson, Sharks Board’s head of operations.
Nets, sure we are all aware of them and how they work. But what about drumlines? In effect, they consist of a single large baited hook at the end of a length of chain or some other sturdy material. The gaff sized hook is then linked to an anchored float to dangle about in the big blue as an alternative method of catching ‘potentially dangerous’ sharks. Not sure what would classify as ‘potentially dangerous’. Is it species specific or size related – hmmmmm?
“In 2007 the board replaced nearly half of the existing shark nets with drumlines at 20 protected beaches between Hibberdene and Port Edward and more recently at all five protected beaches between Zinkwazi and Ballito.”
Thompson added that the drumlines installed in the past have “proved invaluable in providing protection against shark-inflicted injury along the KZN coast, catching potentially dangerous sharks, but with very little by-catch (the catch of other animals)”. There’s that ‘potentially dangerous’ story again.
Sure, the drumlines are less invasive and will greatly reduce the amount of bycatch… but they still come at a cost. Now I guess we wait and see what happens next.