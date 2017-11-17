Dreaming Together – Starring Tomas Hermes

Arguably the most stylishly presented Brazilian surfer to qualify for the Championship Tour. Hermes has been round town for a while now, battling his way through the lacklustre QS in search of points. And finally, after multiple years on the dreaded Q, Hermes has qualified for the big leagues. And we all know, a qualified man, is a jubilated man.

Do enjoy Hermes’ latest edit entitled; Dreaming Together. Tomas by all accounts seems like a wonderful human. Get to know his surfing, cause you’ll most certainly be considering his approach for your 2018 Fantasy Surfer team.