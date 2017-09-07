Dispatch from Mexico

Our thoughts and love go out to all affected by the earthquakes which claimed so many lives in Mexico. We thought, we’d share this epic edit by Eugenio Barcelloni to remind us how much of a sick place Mexico is, and to encourage people to help in whatever way possible.

“Dispatch from Mexico” is a mix of images that tell Eugeio’s long journey through the Southern Pacific coast of Mexico, the State of Oaxaca and Chiapas. He often traveled by bus, captivated by the deep roots of the areas, from places of worship and crowded squares to the wild nature, while combining his passion for big waves.

Dispatch from Mexico from Eugenio Barcelloni on Vimeo.

Directed – Eugenio Barcelloni

Additional footage – Lorenzo Marzocca

Surf footage – Nel Nimadres Project

Drone – Nils Astrologo

Surf – Eugenio Barcelloni, Coco Nogales, Oscar Moncada

Music – Koudlam

Sound Design – Studio Orbita