Deep Blue \ Middle C

Deep Blue \ Middle C is the result of a group of mates spending 10 days & 10 nights going entirely feral up the Weskus. They made a studio on the beach, and from it their little community of surfers, artists, musicians, chefs, mystics and foragers made music with their true selves (so to speak). Discovering new and Africa Burn inspired ways to vibe with their natural environment.

Its certainly an interesting watch to say the least. And you should check it out. watch the trailer below and support local filmmakers by buying (it only cost $5) the full movie here.

Deep Blue \ Middle C from Fly on the Wall on Vimeo.