Dear Zagland: Zigzag goes quarterly

Dear Zagland,

An important note from Zigzag. Time is tight and this is a long post. So here are the highlights:

– Zigzag goes quarterly

– Big bump in quality and production

– R150 cover price

– Subscribers on debit order increase to R42 / month

– Super Users on debit order decrease to R135 / month

– No debits in July 2020

– Expect your new and improved Zag at the end of August 2020

You can check out now, or read on for more details…

Like many businesses, Covid-19 has thrown a spanner into the Zigzag machine causing major upheaval at SA’s most loved surf magazine.



In short, our old business model stopped making sense. It’s taken us a while to figure it out, but there is light at the end of the tube (and spit whooshing past our ears)!

The future of print is premium and Zigzag is heading uptown!



What you can expect with your next Zag is a massive jump forward in quality and value.



Going forward Zag will be quarterly, producing 4 bumper issues per year, containing Africa and the world’s finest surf images and journalism, printed on thick, high quality paper to the most exacting standards.



More of a keepsake coffee table journal than a consumer magazine.



Our new business model is centered on our relationship with YOU, the South African surf community, our audience.



We’re going to focus on what we’re good at: producing a damn fine surf publication. The kind of experience that makes you want to shed all your earthly belongings and paddle out!

Subscriptions will become our primary sales channel and will continue to be supported with the best service and incredible incentives to sign up.

Our secondary sales channel will be core surf shops, premium book stores and surf-oriented coffee shops.



The old network of convenience stores and supermarkets will still receive stock, but it will be limited to only the best selling retailers. If you haven’t already, subscribe now to avoid disappointment!



Despite the increase in our cover price, we will honour all paid up-front subscriptions for the remaining period of your subscription, (but instead of 8 magazines per year, you’ll get 4 issues of our new and improved offering).



Super User debit orders will decrease to R135 / month and will receive improved subscription boxes with every magazine, to double down on the Zigzag surf swag!

Subscriber debit orders will receive a small bump to account for the new business model: R42 / month.

We won’t debit subscriber accounts at the end of July because of the delay.



Most NB, look out for your new Zag in the last week of August 2020.



And be sure to send us your feedback!

Shakas!

The Zigzag Team