Davey Van Zyl for Tubular Tuesday

Davey Van Zyl is more comfortable pulling into dredging death pits than most people are ordering a flat white at their local coffee bar. Here the man pulls into yet another filthy pit to get regurgitated out the other end. What’s up with this guy!? All he wants to do is fling himself over the ledge with reckless abandon!

Video: Richard Hambloch

Image: Luke Patterson