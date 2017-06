Davey Cathels in a Poison City Pit

Over 130 internationals pulled into Durban this week ahead of the Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing sponsored by Hurley. We rate our foreign friends must have brought the lukka surf with them and yesterday, Australia’s Davey Cathels was just one of the pros caught blasting through this perfect Poison City pit. Photo © Luke Patterson.

The WSL QS3000 event kicks off at New Pier today and runs until 18 June. Scroll through the gallery to see more rad moments from 2017 so far.