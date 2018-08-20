New Pier, Durban – International surfing superstar and arguably the most exciting and dynamic surfer in the world, Dane Reynolds from California, is an invited surfer for the 2018 edition of the Cell C Goodwave surfing tournament at New Pier in Durban.

“It’s very exciting to be invited to surf in the Cell C Goodwave event in Durban,” said Reynolds. “I love coming to South Africa, and New Pier is such a world-class wave. To score it firing for a contest is going to be an amazing experience.”

The event has 24 invited surfers, and Reynolds joins surfers like New Pier standouts Brandon Jackson, Josh and Dan Redman, Jason Ribbink, and Chad Du Toit, as well as WQS competitors Matt McGillivray, Davey Van Zyl, and Dylan Lightfoot, free surfers Brendan Gibbens and Damien Fahrenfort, big wave surfer Matt Bromley and former two times big wave world champion Grant Baker.

A slot became available when Mikey February was awarded a position on the World Surf League’s Championship Tour as a result of Mick Fanning retiring, and as a CT surfer, February became ineligible to surf the Cell C Goodwave and had to be withdrawn. The tournament is a WSL Specialty Event.

“We’re incredibly stoked to have Dane onboard for this event,” said Cell C Goodwave event organiser Jason Ribbink. “Dane is recognised globaly as one of the most innovative and popular surfers of our time, and his addition breaks new ground for the event. Dane’s influence can be seen everywhere in modern day surfing, and it’s going to be amazing to have him around and competing in the tournament.”

The contest is a one-day event, with four-man heats and a sudden death format of high performance surfing. It has a one-year waiting period and will be run on the best surfing day of the year at New Pier, with the call being made on the advice of surf forecasting guru Spike from Wavescape.

The Cell C Goodwave enjoys support from Sun International, as well as Oakley, and the event will be hosted by California Dreaming.

The list of 24 invited surfers, in no particular order:

Brandon Jackson, Matt McGillivray, Dale Staples, Shane Sykes, Dane Reynolds, Josh Redman, Jason Ribbink, Dan Redman, Ricky Basnett, Beyrick De Vries, Dylan Lightfoot, Chad Du Toit, Damien Fahrenfort, Brendon Gibbens, Sean Holmes, Davey Van Zyl, Greg Emslie, Matt Bromley, Eli Beukes, Chris Leppan, Twiggy Baker, Casey Grant, Paul Canning, Slade Prestwich.

Alternates, in no particular order:

Shaun Joubert, Richard Kidd, Shaun Payne, Frankie Oberholzer, Simon Fish, Jordy Maree, Steven Sawyer, Davey Weare, Chris Frolich, Blaine Wood, Allan Johns, Benji Brand, Gary Van Weirengen, Mike Frew, Simon Nicholson, Ford Van Jaarsveldt, Brendan O’Connor, Warwick Wright, Robbie Schofield, Gavin Roberts.

For these lists of surfers there was a panel of 7 people who were involved in the selection process, including active pro surfers, former pro surfers, as well as representatives from the surf industry and media. The selection criteria and process is at the discretion of the event organisers, and no correspondence will be entered into.

The event organiser will accept walk-ups on the day, should there be openings.

The event has a R1 entry fee, and this must be paid before surfing. No exceptions.

Prize money breakdown:

1st place R120k

2nd place R40k

3rd place R20k

4th place R10k

Lee Wolins Memorial Prize for Surfer Of The Event – R10k

Total prize pool – R200k

The 2018 Cell C Goodwave is officially listed as a World Surf League Specialty Event.

The Cell C Goodwave is presented by South African Surfing Legends

The Cell C Goodwave is supported by Sun International

The Cell C Goodwave is supported by Oakley

The Cell C Goodwave is powered by California Dreaming.

The event is sanctioned by Surfing South Africa.

The Cell C Goodwave – in loving memory of Lee Wolins.