 
19 mins ago 19 mins ago

CYCLONE KENNETH HITS MOZAMBIQUE

  • 19 mins ago
  • by zigzag

Last night cyclone Kenneth slammed into Northern Mozambique with devastating force. This coming just a month after cyclone Idai hit the country’s centre, leaving hundreds dead and total devastation in its wake with damages exceeding $2 billion . Cyclone Idai was the most powerful storm to hit the area in decades impacting neighbouring countries Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Prior to making landfall on the north coast of Mozambique, cyclone Kenneth ran over Comoros subjecting the island nation to extreme storms and high seas leaving 3 people dead overnight. Warnings of flash flooding and landslides have been issued. Throughout Mozambique, trees have been brought to the ground, fishing boats sunk and cities left in darkness.

Forecasters at Meteo-France have warned that Kenneth could bring with it large swells off Mozambique’s northeastern shore with waves expected to reach up to five metres larger than usual. 

“The Cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains in the area for several days, with over 600 millimetres of rainfall expected,” stated the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said in a statement. To put it into perspective, the flooding that occurred as a result of cyclone Idai over 10 days brought with it just over 300 millimetres of rainfall. 

A spokesman for Mozambique’s National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) said the government had evacuated 30,000 people from areas likely to be hit by the cyclone.

“The compulsory evacuation process will continue until we have all people in secure ground,” INGC spokesman Paulo Tomas said. The INGC said it had food supplies ready to assist 140,000 people for 15 days.

Rescue South Africa has stated that they have a team on standby to deal with Cyclone Kenneth. Although Cyclone Kenneth is not expected to be as powerful as Cyclone Idai, the impact could be more severe, with more than half a million people at risk this time.

Rescue South Africa CEO Ian Sher: “Hopefully it will not be as powerful but if it is as powerful or increases in power, it could be even worse on the population to the north. They’re not used to these cyclones – people don’t even know what to do.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *