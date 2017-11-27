Cortes Bank Opens For Business

Cortes Bank must be one of the craziest waves man has ever stumbled upon. It exists out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, 100 miles from the Californian coast. Only the lord knows what weird and wonderful creatures lurk beneath the surface. But when the seven moons of Jupiter align, and the elements come together for a solid sesh at the C-Bank, there’s always a couple of hell men ready to throw their lives into fate’s hands.

Twiggy, Greg Long and Alex Gray lead a crew of ballsy big wave chargers into the middle of the Pacific Ocean to enjoy a flirt with the afterlife.

Watch the full session here.

Cover: Alex Gay; WSL / AL MICKINNON