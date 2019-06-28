Corona X Parley – Gansbaai ft. Marine Dynamics

Before cramming, cameras, tripods and bags swollen and rank with dirty laundry into the car, Frank Solomon and the crew headed for an aqua reprieve. Smuggling out a longboard, Frank scored a free surf lesson from natures top shredders, dolphin. Circling him, the streamlined water mammals guided Frank into one of the most beautiful highlights of the trip as he worked his big toe on the nose of a retro single fin log.

The sound of waves and yeeews, were quickly drowned out by the tours chief whip, Mascha AKA tic-toc, reminding us we still had a job to do. Drip drying our way up the dirt road to the Caravel, whilst smashing leftover veggie pizza in our faces, the team said goodbye to Wilderness, welcoming the N2 en route to Gansbaai. Although we were headed toward the great white capital of the world, it wasn’t sharks we were after, we were looking for something much bigger, we were after whales.