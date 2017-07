Corona Cooler Box: Shaun Tomson

Ahhhh, isn’t Mr Shaun Tomson one of your favourite ex-pros. He still exudes a handsome youthfulness in his later years. An interview with Shaun Tomson is bound to be highly riveting given his ability to articulate his thoughts and feelings. Here the great South African guru talks us through what it was like when he was a pro, amongst other interesting topics with a backdrop of free surfing around the Corona​ Open J-Bay.

Please enjoy this episode of the Corona Cooler Box series.